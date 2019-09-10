The Feed: BrewDog, Strange Bird, And More

BrewDog (1140 Shelby St.) opens its Indy location tomorrow. The 4,000-square-foot “craft beer mecca” offers a bustling sidewalk-side patio, a 24-tap bar, board games, live music, and a menu of upscale bar food.

Strange Bird (128 S. Audubon Rd.), a tiki bar from the team behind Coat Check Coffee and Provider, will nest in the former site of Irvington’s short-lived Bonna Station, with a targeted Autumn 2019 debut.

This Saturday, Gray Goat Bike Co. opens a brewery-side shop inside Upland Fountain Square (1201 Prospect St., 317-672-3426).

Yujo (9431 N. Meridian St.) owner Paul Yu hopes to invite diners into his new downtown Japanese noodle shop in the coming weeks. In addition to a variety of ramen, Yu will offer small snack plates, including Japanese fried chicken.

HoiTea ToiTea closes its Broad Ripple location on Sunday. The tea boutique’s Fashion Mall kiosk will remain in operation.

Lincoln Lane Coffee Co. (516 Lincoln St., 317-737-1537) in Bates-Hendricks has launched a new fall menu that includes savory breakfast hand pies, lavender chai, and, yes, a pumpkin spice latte.