The Feed: Burgeezy, Nap Snacks, And More

Indy’s Kitchen vegan startup Burgeezy announced last week that it will relocate to The Amp at 16 Tech to take part in the Melon Kitchens Food Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program.

Nap Snacks, the imported-food convenience shop that two cousins recently opened on West 86th Street, has a second location in the works on West Washington Street.

The JW Marriott’s first-floor restaurant, OP Italian (10 S. West St.), is back open for breakfast and dinner for the first time since its COVID-19 closure.

Sur La Table will offer online and in-person cooking classes for young chefs this summer. The courses range from a kid’s Cooking Adventure to a five-day baking workshop for teens.

Beginning in March, Speedway’s Foyt Wine Vault (1182 N. Main St., Speedway, 317-672-4246) will begin featuring free live music on the second Saturday of the month.

Clutch your pearls, Hoosiers. Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-212-8180) has invented a beer-battered pork tenderloin.