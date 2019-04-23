The Feed: Burgerim Beefs Up the Burger Game
This week's roundup of Indy's hottest dining news.
- California fast-casual burger chain Burgerim opened its first Indiana location last week at 7035 E. 96th St. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the Encino-based business known for its mix-and-match burger packs has confirmed two more upcoming sites (650 W. Carmel Dr. in Carmel and 2826 S. Indiana 135 in Greenwood), and a third one on the horizon in Munster.
- Tickets for Tinker Coffee’s Indy Cup on May 5 are $50 and include a cupping (tasting) session with several local roasters. The event, at VisionLoft Events (235 N. Delaware St., 317-762-4233) also offers “fireside chats” for attendees who want to learn about sourcing coffee, roasting, home brewing, espresso, cold brew, and flavor combinations for signature coffee drinks. Proceeds benefit Project Alianza, an educational organization for children living in the coffee regions of Latin America, and local arts organization Big Car.
If you’ve got summer gardening on your mind, mark your calendars for the launch of the annual plant sale at Indy Urban Acres (7700 E. 21st St., 317-860-3250) on May 4. There will be starter plants available for tomatoes, herbs, vegetables, flower beds, and perennials. All proceeds benefit Indy Urban Acres, a project of Indianapolis Parks Foundation that provides fresh produce to local families in need.
Gallery Pastry Shop (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526) is hosting Mouthful of May, a collaborative chef’s dinner on May 3. Liter House’s Adam Ditter (formerly of Bluebeard, The Vanguard, and Long Branch) is teaming up with Craig Baker (formerly of The Local, Bent Rail, and Plow & Anchor), and Andrew Whitmoyer (formerly of Thunderbird) for a four-course dinner menu and passed appetizers. There will also be plated desserts by the Gallery Pastry Shop team. Tickets start at $100.
- Hotel Tango (702 Virginia Ave., 317-653-1806) is hosting Gomez BBQ (222 E. Market St., 317-414-7661) to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Tango de Mayo, a four-course Mexican-themed brunch with paired cocktails on May 5 at the distillery. Tickets are $55.
- Learn how to make Chicago-style thin crust pizza dough on April 28 at Great Fermentations (5127 E. 65th St., 317-257-9463). In the combination dough class and pizza party, attendees will learn pizzeria-worthy basics, including proofing techniques and forming the perfect thin crust. Tickets are $50.