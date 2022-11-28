The Feed: Cafe Patachou, Exotic On The Run, And More

Cafe Patachou will enter the mix at Fishers’s Nickel Plate District next year, with plans to open a standalone location adjacent to the town’s growing arts and entertainment area. It joins two other upcoming Patachou ventures, one in Zionsville’s former Lemon Bar and another inside the Stutz building downtown.

Specializing in seafood boils and platters, Exotic on the Run launched a new location on Friday at 2127 E. 10th St.

Last Wednesday, Pana Donuts Coffee & Boba Tea opened its newest location. Westside fans of raised doughnuts and fancies can now get their fix on Highway 36 in Avon.

Plantastic Indy (1021 N. Pennsylvania St.) opened last week inside Circle City Eats, offering vegan carryout options such as plant-based bang bang shrimp tacos and a Bombay Bhaji Burge with onion bhaji fritter, and mango chutney.

On February 18, Scarlet Late Brewing Company (7724 Depot St., McCordsville, 317-336-0814) will host the Scarelastic Book Fair, “a macabre love letter to the classic Scholastic Book Fair.” Authors such as Daniel Kraus (The Shape of Water) and Michael J. Seidlinger (Anybody Home?) will be among the featured guests.