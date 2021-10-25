The Feed: Caplinger’s Seafood Kitchen, Raw Bar by Slapfish, and More

Downtown seafood-lovers have two new reasons to rejoice. Caplinger’s Seafood Kitchen officially opened at the AMP (1220 Waterway Blvd.) today, the fifth restaurant for the family-operated company. Unlike most of Caplinger’s market-style locations, this one will only offer prepared foods such as sandwiches, grilled and fried fish dinners, and sides. Mass Ave’s former MacNiven’s Bar space will make way for Raw Bar by Slapfish (339 Massachusetts Ave.) in early November. This casual, full-service restaurant will serve cocktails, bubbly, and craft beer to pair with daily oyster selections, small plates, chilled seafood, and plated dinners.

It isn’t too early to start planning holiday meals. Amelia’s has opened its Thanksgiving online order form for baked goods and sommelier-selected wine pairings. Ordering Pots & Pans Pie Co.‘s (4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475) sweet and savory November pies, including a Thanksgiving Dinner Pot Pie featuring mashed potatoes, turkey, gravy, and sausage-cornbread stuffing wrapped in flaky pie crust, is available by calling the shop or going online.

Mikado Japanese Restaurant (148 S. Illinois St., 317-972-4180) will say goodbye in December, after 23 years of serving classic, authentic Japanese meals in the heart of downtown. Via a Facebook post, the restaurant stated that the family is ready for a break but promises to be back with a new project soon.

After a 30-year run, The Donut Shop (5527 N. Keystone Ave.) has permanently closed due to the passing of its owner. This beloved bakery and diner will definitely leave a breakfast-sized hole in the Broad Ripple community.

If you need a dose of “aloha” on these dark and rainy days, Hawaiian-inspired Manele Cafe (703 Veterans Way, 317-218-7877) is now open on the interior plaza of Carmel City Center. An all-day breakfast menu includes açai bowls, avocado toast, and skillets, plus salads, rice bowls, sandwiches, and wraps. Owner Craig Barnum also owns Matt the Miller’s Tavern, which opened in 2012.