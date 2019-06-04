The Feed: Cheers To Guggman Haus Brewing
This week's roundup of Indy's hottest dining news.
- Family-run Guggman Haus Brewing Co. (1701 Gent Ave.) celebrates its grand opening June 15, rolling out six handcrafted beers in a house built in 1916 near Riverside Park.
- In celebration of June 25’s nationally recognized Bourdain Day (in honor of late chef Anthony Bourdain), Ukiyo (4907 N. College Ave., 317-384-1048) will host a “very delicious, very not fancy, very friendly street food party.” Proceeds from the $45 tickets will help Ukiyo employee Rita Velazquez recover from a devastating house fire.
- It’s a little early yet for peach season … but peach ice cream season is upon us. Small-batch creamery Circles Ice Cream has whipped up a Peach Crisp version flavored with peach jam and Hotel Tango bourbon, with a buttery oat crisp mixed in.
- Dave & Buster’s will open a second area next summer in Greenwood Park Mall. Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Dallas-based restaurant-and-entertainment chain will take over the vacant J.C. Penney space.