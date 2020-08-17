The Feed: Chef Andrew Whitmoyer’s Return, Foundation Coffee Company, And More

Cobblestone (160 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-4745) is getting a new chef straight from Las Vegas—well, almost. Chef Andrew Whitmoyer (Bluebeard, Thunderbird) is moving out of Sin City and coming back to Indiana to take the helm at the upscale Zionsville restaurant. Whitmoyer has spend the last two years working in the Alinea Group learning the ropes of high-end dining and service, so look for flourishes of that same attention to detail and theatricality on the Cobblestone menu.

If you missed the announcement, pastries are back at Foundation Coffee Company (4565 Marcy Lane, 317-932-3737), the coffeehouse arm of the Patachou Foundation family of nonprofit restaurants. Now they’re serving at full capacity once again, with fresh scones and laminated breads to get your morning started with both good flavors and good vibes.

If you appreciate art and think the Bandito Burrito is one of those works of art, Le Peep is about to open your new favorite place on earth. The Indiana Design Center will welcome the brunch landmark to the first floor this fall. It will have patio seating available as well as indoor dining at Le Peep’s first foray into the Carmel Arts & Design District. Add this to your regular weekend brunch rotation.

Locally grown chain Joella’s Hot Chicken is allowing you to test your taste-bud fortitude with a new Heat Variety Pack. Each pack comes with all six heat levels, including the waiver-required Fire-In-Da-Hole. When all takeout feels like an adventure in an age without travel, Joella’s is offering a prime opportunity for a triple-dog dare to end them all, plus delicious chicken. Look for the limited-time menu at all Central Indiana Joella’s starting August 19, as well as a new Westfield location in September.

Scarlet Lane Brewing is opening an emporium of “all things booze and boos.” It’s a sort of digital meet-up space for the Venn diagram overlap of the majority of SL’s fans to interact. Nathan Erdel, host and horror filmmaker, will run the digital space and keep everyone in the loop with everything from short stories to news and editorials. Sign up at their link to stay up on all the booze/boos news.

Parents with kids on sports teams anywhere in Central Indiana, it’s time to invest in some Portillo’s shares. The Chicago-born hot-dog and cake-shake hub is opening at the headwaters of hungry kids: the corner of Wheeler Road and State Road 32 in Westfield, less than a mile of the largest youth sports campus in the country. The restaurant will be able to seat up to 190 diners when it opens in the second half of 2021.

Teachers, don’t miss out on getting 10 percent off your order for the month of August at GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet (1901 E. 46th St., 317-600-3542). The newly opened and delightfully affordable restaurant and coffee bar will fuel you up for a day of masked teaching or Zooming with a packed breakfast burrito and the smoothest nitro cold brew in the city. All you have to do is show your school badge to get the discount.