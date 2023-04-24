The Feed: Chef Erin Kem, The Quarter, And More

Longtime Indy chef Erin Kem (formerly of R Bistro and Scarlet Lane Brewing) is the new chef at Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta and Market (1134 E. 54th St., 317-257-7374).

Former Broad Ripple karaoke bar The Monkey’s Tale is reborn as The Quarter (925 E. Westfield Blvd., 463-202-2169), a New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar serving gumbo, boudin meatballs, and po’ boys alongside a smash burger with Cajun yum-yum sauce.

King Dough is shooting for an end-of-May opening for its upcoming Carmel location at 12505 Old Meridian Street.

The south side recently added The Sassy Donut Co. (1279 N. Emerson Ave., 317-743-8951) to its ranks of morning bakeries.