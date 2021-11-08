The Feed: Chef Micah Frank Returns, and More

Micah Frank, who finessed the original worldly menu (of Welsh rarebit and salted chocolate brickle) at the now-closed Black Market at the end of Mass Ave, will be taking over The Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343) kitchen this winter. Owner Ed Rudisell says diners can expect tropical interpretations of some of Frank’s iconic plates at the captivating Melanesian-inspired restaurant.

Gomez BBQ (2827 E. 10th St., 317-935-9838) has been teasing a holiday menu that includes glazed smoked ham and a meatloaf wreath filled with mashed potatoes. Preorders will be available soon at the eastside restaurant.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria opened a full-service restaurant in Broad Ripple at 6320 Ferguson St. on November 1. This is the second local installment of the Chicago-based deep-dish operation.

The International Marketplace Coalition (4233 Lafayette Rd., 317-751-5229) presents the International Coffee and Tea Festival on November 13, featuring traditional preparations, samples from International Marketplace businesses, and cultural performances.