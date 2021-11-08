×
The Feed: Chef Micah Frank Returns, and More

This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.

Micah Frank, who finessed the original worldly menu (of Welsh rarebit and salted chocolate brickle) at the now-closed Black Market at the end of Mass Ave, will be taking over The Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343) kitchen this winter. Owner Ed Rudisell says diners can expect tropical interpretations of some of Frank’s iconic plates at the captivating Melanesian-inspired restaurant.

Gomez BBQ (2827 E. 10th St., 317-935-9838) has been teasing a holiday menu that includes glazed smoked ham and a meatloaf wreath filled with mashed potatoes. Preorders will be available soon at the eastside restaurant.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria opened a full-service restaurant in Broad Ripple at 6320 Ferguson St. on November 1. This is the second local installment of the Chicago-based deep-dish operation.

The International Marketplace Coalition (4233 Lafayette Rd., 317-751-5229) presents the International Coffee and Tea Festival on November 13, featuring traditional preparations, samples from International Marketplace businesses, and cultural performances.

 

