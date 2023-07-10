The Feed: Chicken & Beer Festival, HandleBar, And More

Now in its third year, Indy’s Chicken & Beer Festival is set for August 12 at Monon 30.

Burger maker Beast announced last week that its counter inside The Amp food hall “will be closed for the foreseeable future.”

The Plainfield Stone Creek Dining Company has shuffled to a new location within the Perry Crossing outdoor mall, moving into the former Claddagh Irish Pub at 2539 Perry Crossing Way.

Bier Brewery is breaking ground on a new taproom with a 1.5-acre biergarten in Noblesville. In addition to the award-winning beers, wine, cider, cold brew coffee, wine slushies, pizza, and wings, expect a dog park, community workspace, and playground.

From the streets of downtown Indianapolis, mobile party central HandleBar plans to open a brick-and-mortar spot this month.