The Feed: Chicken Scratch, Gordito’s Rust Belt, and More

This past Sunday, chef Tia Harrison opened Chicken Scratch (5308 N. Keystone Ave., 317-426-3457), a gourmet eatery serving wings and french fries. It’s the sister restaurant to Chef Tia & Co., Harrison’s Cajun and creole restaurant on West Washington Street. But unlike Chef Tia & Co., Chicken Scratch has limited seating and is takeout-focused.

Gordito’s Rust Belt, which specializes in birria-style tacos and tortas, opens today in its new stall inside the Fishers Test Kitchen.

This Saturday, September 11, quick eaters can compete in the fifth annual hoagie-eating contest at Hoagies & Hops (4155 Boulevard Pl., 317-426-5731). The person who can eat an 18-inch hoagie the fastest will be rewarded with a free hoagie every month for a year, along with bragging rights. Entries are $25, with $15 donated to Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana. Competitors can enter by emailing [email protected] or by visiting the Butler-Tarkington location.

Mark your calendar for the Indy Chicken and Beer Festival on September 25. The event, located at The Pavilion at Pan Am, will include more than 20 food vendors and five brewers serving up chicken and beer samples. General admission tickets are available for $30, with VIP tickets going for $40. Purchase tickets for two sessions (1–4 p.m. and from 6–9 p.m.) at chickenandbeerindy.com (but hurry, they’re nearly sold out).

Agave & Rye, a fast-growing taco restaurant from Covington, Kentucky, plans to open its second Indiana restaurant in the CityWay neighborhood. (The first one is in New Albany.) The bourbon and tequila bar currently has nine locations.