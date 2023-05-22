The Feed: Chicken Scratch, Smash’d Burger Bar, And More

Chicken Scratch is bringing its wings to downtown Indy, opening a location in the one-time Noodles & Company spot.

Smash’d Burger Bar (10 Johnson Ave.) plans to open in the Irvington spot that most recently housed Boujie Biscuit.

Two new smoothie bowl chains opened recently in the area: Everbowl at 5724 N. Green Street in Brownsburg and the Fishers Rush Bowls at 11649 Maple Street.

Last Friday, Tinker Coffee opened a downtown cafe at 380 E. Market Street, offering coffee, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, and other grab-and-go items.

Korean taqueria pop-up Tako Seoul will collaborate with Mochi Joy on May 26 at the VFW in Noblesville. Sample Korean-style quesadillas and street tacos, exotically flavored Japanese doughnuts, and Hawaiian Sparkling Coolers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold out).

Revery (299 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4164) has purchased property in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, to open an 8,000-square-foot restaurant, bar, and catering hall by the end of summer.