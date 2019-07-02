The Feed: ClusterTruck, Palomino, And More
This week's roundup of Indy's hottest dining news.
- ClusterTruck (317-732-1084) and Circle Kombucha (1050 E. Washington, 317-300-6200) are teaming up to deliver Circle’s on-demand fizzy drinks to downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods. Beginning July 8, Pomegranate, Peach Blossom, Ginger Lemon, and Mango Turmeric kombuchas will be available on ClusterTruck’s menu.
- Downtown’s Palomino Restaurant & Bar closed its doors at the end of June, after nearly 20 years at that high-traffic location.
- The wait is over. The Cake Bake Shop (800 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel) is officially open. The restaurant announced the exciting news early Monday morning on Instagram and Facebook, where they have been posting charming pictures of the restaurant leading up to the grand opening.
- Savor and Sip Downtown Indy (317-400-1983) will soon make its return with discounted menus from more than 50 restaurants, allowing diners to discover the best tastes of the Circle City. The event will run from July 15 until July 28 at participating locations, which will be announced soon on their website.
- A new City Barbecue location is opening in Whitestown on July 15.
- Deal Day is coming at HotBox Pizza. On July 17, you can get a large cheese or pepperoni pizza, a bag of ‘stix, and two drinks for $12, at any of the chain’s 22 locations around Indiana.