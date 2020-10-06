The Feed: Con Todo, Bottleworks, And More

Finally, some good news in the post-COVID restaurant age: Your favorite tacos and burritos from Black Market are back as a pop-up. Chefs Esteban Rosas and Gabriel Sanudo are calling their concept Con Todo (“with everything” in Spanish) and are serving up the tacos and burritos we all love and miss. Their first event was last week at Milktooth, and they’re popping up again tomorrow at the Signature Table at the Fishers Test Kitchen from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., or until they sell out.

Rosas and Sanudo are also providing a special menu for a Halloween Drag Show at Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-931-1343), which will be served in a small-plates format. Baby’s is spacing out three all-ages performances on that day at noon, 2:30 p.m., and 5 p.m., so you can bring the kids out for a little fun with snacks and still get home in plenty of time to get costumes on. Masks—the medical kind—will be required at all shows.

Been missing the tasting room experience at New Day Craft? You can have it once again with the opening of its new tasting room in its production facility at the Circle City Industrial Complex. Timing couldn’t be more perfect, as the Growing Places Winter Market kicks off November 2, so you can get hot food and groceries, and top it all off with a crisp cider. While you’re at CCIC, make sure to stop at Lick, 8th Day Distillery and Centerpoint brewing, all of which make their home at the former automobile-manufacturing building.

One of Indy’s cultural gems, the International Marketplace, is hosting its own Devour-style tasting event where participating restaurants offer 10 percent off your total purchase. Savor the International Marketplace is offering one of the most flavor-diverse dining experiences in Indy’s most internationally diverse business community. Cool weather is the perfect invitation to heat up your taste buds at Chapati (4930 Lafayette Rd., 317-405-9874) or Haitian eatery Bon Appetit (2915 N. High School Rd., 317-207-6110), and take a little self-guided tour of all the international groceries, bakeries and clothing shops clustered together off West 38th Street.

Newfangled Confections is in the process of making over and reopening The Best Chocolate In Town (871 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-2800), which it purchased earlier this year. The interior is getting a major renovation and upgrade, making room for more customers and upgrading everything from paint to wallpaper. Though the opening date of the shop is still TBA, the eagerly waiting public has been promised that the announcement is coming soon. For now, the shop is selling via retailers and shipping direct to customers.

Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) is ready to take your holiday orders already, so you can nail down your bird and sides and have one less thing to worry about. The 18-pounders are big enough to feed 5 to 7 guests, and you can add a la carte items like a dozen rolls or a box of sweet and savory pastries. It’s the perfect solution to achieving total Thanksgiving zen.

Bottleworks, the new development on the east end of Mass Ave, is running a contest to give away the first two-night stay in the Bottleworks Hotel. All you have to do to enter is follow @bottleworkshotel on Instagram, “like” their giveaway post, and tag a friend in the comments. Each tag counts as an entry, and the winners will get to experience the huge offering of dining options, from the new La Chinita Poblana to Certain Feelings and CRG’s Asian restaurant concept, Modita.