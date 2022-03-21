The Feed: Corks & Forks, Torchy’s Tacos, And More

Second Helpings will host its springtime Corks & Forks event on March 29 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The fundraiser brings together some of Indy’s top chefs (including Benjamin Hardy and Youssef Boudarine of Gallery Pastry Shop, Ryan Nelson of Late Harvest Kitchen, Erin Kem of Scarlet Late Gastropub, and Adan Sandoval of Union 50) for an evening of good food, fine wines, craft beer, and a silent auction to fight poverty and hunger in the community.

A Harmony Tea Shoppe is bringing its bubbles to Fountain Square, moving into the spot that formerly housed Wine Market & Table.

Dealing in fresh seafood from Florida and other coastal towns, Bardales Seafood plans to open in the next few weeks at 882 E. Coil St. in Broad Ripple.

Austin chain Torchy’s Tacos now has a location in Fishers at 11595 Whistle Dr., its second Indiana post.