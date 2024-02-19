The Feed: CRG Delivery Kitchen, Indie Coffee Roasters, and More

FINE DINING DELIVERY Cunningham Restaurant Group introduces delivery, highlighting a variety of the CRG brands in the downtown Indianapolis area from its CRG Delivery Kitchen. Dishes from Livery, Mesh, Bru Burger Bar, Union 50, Modita, Tavern at the Point, and many more are featured on the menu.

SPEAKERS SERIES The Patachou Foundation (4565 Marcy Lane, 317-932-3747) is launching a three-part Speakers Forum series this year. The first event is February 29, with Spring Speakers Forum: 40 Acres and a Broken Promise, featuring Adrian Lipscombe, founder of the 40 Acres & a Mule Project at Living Room Theater. Tickets available at springsf2024.eventbrite.com.

NEW BREW Indie Coffee Roasters opened a new location (196 Westfield Rd., 317-993-3443, Noblesville) on February 14 at the Federal Hill Commons.

FRESH DISH A new Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be opening this Saturday, February 24, at the Clearwater Springs shopping plaza (5025 E. 82nd St.).

HIRING: