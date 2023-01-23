The Feed: Devour Indy Winterfest, Meat Cake Invitational, And More

Devour Indy Winterfest is back and runs through February 5. Plan your next night out around specially priced featured menus at more than 130 participating restaurants.

Big Bear Biscuits plans to open its second location on February 3, slinging fully loaded cathead biscuits in the former Brownsburg location of Dawson’s Sticks & Stones.

The hosts and creators of the food-focused Harder Brunch podcast will host their third annual Meat Cake Invitational on February 26. The Tinker House Events contest will feature protein creations by local culinary icons Ashley Brooks, Bridget Horan, Dyke Michaels, Grace Seibert, Michael Gomez, Steven Hackney, Zach Rohn, and Ross Katz. Presale tickets are $35, or $45 at the door.

Ohio-based Swensons Drive-In (best known for its famous Galley Boy double cheeseburger) plans to open an Avon location in early February.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis is looking for food and retail partners to participate in its 2nd annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival on Friday, June 17 from 4:30-8 p.m.