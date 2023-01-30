The Feed: Doc B’s Restaurant, Cardinal Spirits, and More

Chicago-based Doc B’s Restaurant opens its ninth location on Wednesday, the newest eatery inside The Fashion Mall. The menu covers everything from pulled short rib nachos to truffle fried chicken to Zarlengo’s Italian Ice & Gelato for dessert.

Bloomington craft distillery Cardinal Spirits is rolling out a new canned cocktail, the fizzy vodka-infused Songbird Spiked Cold Brew with notes of caramel, vanilla, and chocolate.

The Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343) is hosting a Two James Spirits Indiana launch party Tuesday, January 31, from 4 to 10 p.m. The event will include $5 cocktails featuring the Detroit distillery’s products, including the aged Doctor Bird Jamaican Rum.

Indy’s Wabash Brewing (5328 W. 79th St.) announced that it is closing its small-batch facility at the end of the business day Tuesday. Stop in to fill your growler one last time and to say goodbye to the 8-year-old microbrewery.