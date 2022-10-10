The Feed: Easy Rider Diner, Tulip Tree Creamery, And More

This Thursday, Easy Rider Diner (1043 Virginia Ave.) will take over the former Pure Eatery spot next to Fountain Square performance venue HI-FI. Chef Ricky Martinez will offer a brunch-inspired menu that combines American comfort food with Southwestern flavors. Open Wednesday through Sunday, the restaurant will serve brunch, dinner, and late-night options.

Small-batch cheese-maker Tulip Tree Creamery opened a retail shop last week inside its northwestside headquarters at 6330 Corporate Dr., offering its award-winning wheels alongside its popular cheese-making classes. ​

Sports bar chain Twin Peaks announced that its second Indiana location will open in the former Logan’s Roadhouse near Greenwood Park Mall.

The Rejoicing Vine (8440 W. 82nd St.), a specialty winery, will open next year. Owners Brent Kumfer and Frances Russell​ announced that 10 percent of profits will be donated to community causes.

Ash & Elm Cider Co.’s Autumntidings Fall Fest is scheduled for October 22 at Monon 30. In addition to the cidery’s fall seasonals (including a Fig Vanilla flavor and Thanksgiving in a Glass), the kid-friendly festival will offer fresh apple cider, face painting, live bluegrass, and samples from Indiana’s Taxman Brewing Co., Sun King Brewing, Guggman Haus Brewing, and Kismetic Beer Company.

The Fountain Room (830 Massachusetts Ave., 463-238-3800) is selling tickets for its November 9 Jefferson’s Bourbon Dinner. The $110 ticket includes a five-course meal with bourbon accompaniments​.