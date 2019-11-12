The Feed: Ellison Brewing Co., Rize, And More

Ellison Brewing Co. (501 Madison Ave., 317-390-4291) tapped in on Saturday, taking over the 7,500-square-foot former home of Tow Yard Brewing.

Cunningham Restaurant Group’s most recent 130-seat accomplishment is a second Rize (9705 Fishers District Dr., Fishers, 317-537-7020), bringing breakfast bowls and farmhouse waffles to the far Northside.

The crumb cakes from The Cake Bake Shop (6515 Carrollton Ave., 317-257-2253; 799 Hanover Place, Carmel; 317-257-2253) made Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things 2019 list, featured in the December 2019 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. “In flavors like maple walnut or blueberry, they’re moist, old-fashioned, sweet but not overly, and pretty in pink—the color of her signature box,” raves the Lady O.

Indianapolis City Market announced the return of its 12 Chefs of Christmas food-and-beer event. The Dec. 14 fundraiser pairs 12 local chefs with 12 Indiana craft breweries for a casual tasting on the market’s upper mezzanine level.

On Thursday, Gavel (902 Virginia Ave., 317-681-2086) hosts its second silent reading party, in which the Fletcher Place coffee shop invites customers to bring something to read, in group silence, from 5 to 8 p.m.

MENU CHANGES

Field Brewing’s (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-804-9780) new seasonal menu is on the table, listing comfort dishes like pot roast Manhattan and a Fall Harvest Salad of hearty greens, roasted squash, bacon, bleu cheese, spiced pecans, and maple vinaigrette.

Livery’s (720 N. College Ave., 317-383-0330) updated menu includes chill-chasing dishes like coconut milk-based tomato bisque and pork-beef-lamb albóndigas with harissa-tomato sauce and farro risotto, alongside a new cocktail menu.

Small-batch Circles Ice Cream has whipped up a new holiday flavor, Peppermint Bark—white chocolate ice cream with crushed peppermint candies—available for pre-order delivery and pickup at Wildwood Market.