The Feed: English Ivy’s, Indiana Banana Ham, And More

Downtown’s English Ivy’s Eatery and Pub (944 N. Alabama St., 317-822-5070) made Esquire’s list of The 32 Best Gay Bars in America. The publication praised the bar for its casual environment and prices.

Carmel City Center will host a Sip and Shop on Saturday, November 5. Visitors can enjoy complimentary wine tastings and peppermint White Russians while perusing various vendors like 317 Home, Fishman Fine Jewelers, Addendum/MacKenzie-Childs, and The Shop.​​

Smoking Goose Meatery (407 Dorman St, 317-638-6328) showed off its newest limited take-and-bake ham for the upcoming Thanksgiving season. The hickory-smoked Indiana Banana ham is sweetened with pawpaw glaze (made from the native Indiana fruit known for its tropical citrus flavor) and 8th Day Distillery​ rum​ glaze.

The Pronto Taco food truck stops off at 8th Day Distillery (1125 E. Brookside Ave., 317-600-3791) on Saturday.