The Feed: English Ivy’s, Indiana Banana Ham, And More
Downtown’s English Ivy’s Eatery and Pub (944 N. Alabama St., 317-822-5070) made Esquire’s list of The 32 Best Gay Bars in America. The publication praised the bar for its casual environment and prices.
Carmel City Center will host a Sip and Shop on Saturday, November 5. Visitors can enjoy complimentary wine tastings and peppermint White Russians while perusing various vendors like 317 Home, Fishman Fine Jewelers, Addendum/MacKenzie-Childs, and The Shop.
Smoking Goose Meatery (407 Dorman St, 317-638-6328) showed off its newest limited take-and-bake ham for the upcoming Thanksgiving season. The hickory-smoked Indiana Banana ham is sweetened with pawpaw glaze (made from the native Indiana fruit known for its tropical citrus flavor) and 8th Day Distillery rum glaze.
The Pronto Taco food truck stops off at 8th Day Distillery (1125 E. Brookside Ave., 317-600-3791) on Saturday.