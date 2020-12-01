The Feed: Fatbird Lands In South Bend, And Shake Shack Gets Serious

South Bend has a cool new Southern-focused restaurant in the form of Fatbird (103 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend, 574-383-5708) from chef and restaurateur Alain Helfrich. The just-opened eatery specializes in such staples as fried chicken, jambalaya, and Nashville Hot sandwiches, as well as a full menu of craft cocktails. The most intriguing menu item so far: vinegar chicken. It’s half of a bird, grilled and basted with tangy goodness and served with a generous drizzle of Alabama white barbecue sauce.

Shake Shack is really happening on the southwest corner of New York and Delaware streets, as the branded windows indicate. The nationwide smashburger chain with a dedicated cult following announced plans to expand into the Circle City last month, with a tentative plan to open in early 2021.

West Fork Whiskey (1660 Bellefontaine St., 317-672-7468) just launched its own Lockdown Cocktail Company, a collection of small-batch mixers aimed at making fine cocktails at home a little easier. These bottled concoctions are booze-free, so they can be shipped direct to drinkers’ doors. The initial launch offers a choice of an Old Fashioned mixer or a Lemon Cucumber Smash option. West Fork also recently launched an online shop and is shipping whiskey to 31 states.

Filigree Bakery is releasing a holiday menu this week, which will include such adorable treats as a snowman macaron and a macaron Christmas tree. Pastry chef Laura Lachowecki makes all the classics with both creative flair and laser-like precision, if you need to outsource your holiday baking to a pro. Lachowecki’s bakery is home-based, so order via Instagram @filigree.bakery

In a lightning-fast turnaround, a new Greeks (630 Virginia Ave., 317-520-3500) opened last week in the former Repeal spot in Fletcher Place, kicking things off in perfect symphony with 12.05 Distillery staying put next door.

Gallery Pastry Shop (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526) has upped its game yet again with the addition of a gelato machine, from which they will spin small batches daily. They kicked off the frozen fun with lemon-poppyseed and gingerbread flavors. Expect more inventive twists to come down the pipeline, as well as take-and-bake and holiday kits that will be shipping straight to the giftee’s door. ​

Four Day Ray (11671 Lantern Rd., Fishers, 317-343-0200) just released its latest, Snow Shed. The spicy winter ale warms your heart as well as your cheeks with baking spices and a generous 6.5 percent ABV. The minimalist design of the all-white cans wouldn’t be a bad thing to put in a gift bag, and Four Day Ray’s massive, insulated growlers make for a gift that keeps on giving.