The Feed: Following the Indiana Cheese Trail

Food & Wine has published a play-by-play of the Indiana Cheese Trail, calling out 10 Hoosier producers (like Tulip Tree Creamery, Jacobs & Brichford, Hufford Family Dairy, and Rochester’s Schnabeltier) along the route mapped out by the American Dairy Association Indiana.

Fort Wayne boutique hotel The Bradley opened last week, housing 124 rooms and two restaurants, including a rooftop bar.

On July 24, the Hard Truth Distilling campus in Nashville will host a Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Luau on the terrace. This all-ages event revolves around a pig roast with a Hawaiian-themed buffet.

The Taste of Speedway event returns on Aug. 17, featuring 40 food-and-beverage vendor booths at the Dallara IndyCar Factory.