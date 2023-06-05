The Feed: Foundation Coffee Company, Boyah, And More
This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.
Foundation Coffee Company (4565 Marcy Ln.) closed “indefinitely” over the weekend.
The west side’s international marketplace has added a new business to its community of restaurants: Boyah! @ Madina African & Caribbean Cuisine (3703 Commercial Dr.).
The Chicken & Beer Fest is scheduled for August 12 at Monon 30 (1118 E. 30th St.). Participating restaurants include Gallery Pastry, Tupelo Honey, Ash & Elm Cider, and Shani’s Secret Chicken.
Monterey Coastal Cuisine (110 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-853-2280) will host a Bourbon & Barbecue four-course dinner on June 11. Call for reservations.