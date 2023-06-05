The Feed: Foundation Coffee Company, Boyah, And More

Foundation Coffee Company (4565 Marcy Ln.) closed “indefinitely” over the weekend.

The west side’s international marketplace has added a new business to its community of restaurants: Boyah! @ Madina African & Caribbean Cuisine (3703 Commercial Dr.).

The Chicken & Beer Fest is scheduled for August 12 at Monon 30 (1118 E. 30th St.). Participating restaurants include Gallery Pastry, Tupelo Honey, Ash & Elm Cider, and Shani’s Secret Chicken.

Monterey Coastal Cuisine (110 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-853-2280) will host a Bourbon & Barbecue four-course dinner on June 11. Call for reservations.