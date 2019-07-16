The Feed: Fountain Square Welcomes Maialina And Upland Brewing
This week's roundup of Indy's hottest dining news.
- Maialina (1103 Prospect St., 317-982-7676) opened to the public Monday night, under the neon lights of the Fountain Square Theatre Building. The restaurant serves traditional pasta in the corner-window space that takes its name from the Italian word for “little pig.”
- A few doors down, Fountain Square welcomes Upland Brewing Company (1201 E. Prospect St.) on August 1. The Bloomington-based brewery will offer 26 lines, 10 barrel-aged beers, small-batch creations, and a locally focused rotating menu. On-site experiences include a dog-friendly beer garden and a bicycle shop run by Gray Goat Bicycle Company.
- Devour Indy returns August 19–September 1 at more than 200 participating restaurants rolling out value-priced three-course meals and season spirits at restaurants across the Greater Indianapolis area. They will continue their support to Riley Children’s Foundation, for which they raised over $100,000 in 2018 in partnership with Faegre Baker Daniels.
- Instyle featured Indianapolis restaurateur Martha Hoover on its Badass 50 List, a piece spotlighting accomplished women from various industries. Martha, founder of Patachou Inc., is named alongside actress Anne Hathaway, singer Rihanna, and USA Soccer co-captain Alex Morgan for revolutionizing the restaurant industry by expanding her focus from the taste and presentation of food to improved treatment of the customers, staff, community, and planet.