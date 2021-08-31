The Feed: Futuro, North Mass Boulder, and More

Futuro (19 Cruse St., 317-360-4725) rolls out its school pizzas this week and will serve the retro square-cut pies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Bloomington’s Social Cantina plans to bring its tacos and tequilas to a new location on the first floor of Carmel’s Railyard at Midtown Apartments.

In celebration of Oktoberfest, Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-212-8180) will feature a weekend German beer-garden menu Sept. 11–12.

Did you know that downtown’s new fitness complex North Mass Boulder (1411 Roosevelt Ave., 317-953-6667) also offers beers on tap and an upper-level healthy cafe? Enjoy a pre-climb avocado toast—or a post-climb Upland Wheat.