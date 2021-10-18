The Feed: Gallery on 16th, The Mad Griddle, and More

The highly anticipated opening date of Gallery on 16th (319 E. 16th St., 317-820-5526) has been announced. Visit the bakery’s third location—serving its signature pastries, fresh oysters, bubbles, and brunch on the ground floor of the Three 19 building—on November 9. If you absolutely cannot wait for those goodies that Gallery has been teasing via its social media, stop by the new location’s carryout window between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday and Sunday for a sneak peek.

Rad Brewing Company (414 Dorman St.), known formerly as Flat12 Bierwerks from 2012 until 2019, will close its doors for good on November 27. Until then, the Holy Cross neighborhood brewery will operate only on Fridays and Saturdays, selling heavily discounted six-packs, growlers, branded merch, and glassware. Owner Jason Wuerfel says that there will also be a “fire sale” on everything from the “windows to the walls.”

There is no shortage of trendy chain restaurants interested in calling Indy home these days. California-based World Famous Hotboys has its sights on the former Fountain Square Peppy Grill (1004 Virginia Ave.) while Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is opening a 5,140-square-foot restaurant in Broad Ripple (6320 Ferguson St.). And according to its website, Instagram darling Sugar Factory will add a downtown location by year’s end in the old Palomino space at Circle Centre.

If you missed the September opening of Woodruff Place hang The Mad Griddle (2127 E. 10th St., 317-374-2390), October’s calendar is full of events featuring acoustic, soul, and live jazz music, BYO vinyl nights, and Sunday Gospel Brunch. A Spooktacular Costume Party on October 30 brings the month to an end at this first restaurant venture for owners Amanda and Tim Jones.