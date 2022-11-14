The Feed: Gallery Pastry Shop, Bagel Fair, and More

The original Gallery Pastry Shop in Broad Ripple is transferring its restaurant operations to the former Next Door Eatery spot in SoBro but will keep the sunny secluded spot for private events and daily coffee and pastries.

Indy’s iconic Bagel Fair​ (1300 E. 86th St., 317-846-0950​) announced that its relocated shop will sit in the same Nora strip mall, in the former Great Clips location. The familiar spot will allow Bagel Fair to expand and accommodate more customers.

Bring cocktail excellence home with the newest ready-to-pour cocktails from St. Elmo Steak House (127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636​). The latest round of drinks includes an espresso martini and Cosmopolitan.​

Sprouts Cooking School launched its second site at 11145 N. Michigan Rd. with a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony last week. Sprouts is currently the only cooking school dedicated to cooking classes for children.

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library (543 Indiana Ave., 317-423-0391) will host a concept bar on November 30 that will run for 12 weeks. With a unique Alice in Wonderland concept, the experience will cost $47 per person and include a 90-minute alternate reality experience, complete with Mad Hatter cocktails and an “Eat Me” cookie.

The third location for Indy-based MOTW Coffee and Pastries (6706 E. 82nd St., 317-602-8259) opened over the weekend, MOTW’s first drive-thru offering.

Bier Brewery’s third location is expected to debut in Noblesville next summer. The new taproom will include a luscious green space with acre of woods, trail access, a dog park, and a kids’ playground.