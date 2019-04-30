The Feed: Get Ready For Farmer’s Market Season
This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.
- Farmer’s market season kicks off in full force this week with the opening of the Original Farmers Market at Indianapolis City Market (222 E. Market St.) on May 1, followed on May 4 by markets at Garfield Park (300 Pagoda Dr.), Broad Ripple (1115 Broad Ripple Ave.) Binford (6620 Northview Ave.), Carmel (2 Center Green), Noblesville (175 Logan St.), Fishers (6 Municipal Dr.), and the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (8902 E. 38th St.).
- 8th Day Distillery (1125 E. Brookside Ave., 317-600-6791) and 4Birds Bakery (1058 Virginia Ave.) are teaming up for a brunch on Mother’s Day (May 12) at the distillery. Tickets are $50 and include three cocktails and a paired treat from 4Birds owner and chef Jenna Gatchell.
- Lickity Slick Snowball Shop is moving to a new location in Franklin this week. Grab your fancy shaved ice treat with hand mixed syrups at the grand opening on May 3 at 154 1/2 N. Morton St.
- ArtSpeak, a monthly live, longform interview series at Harrison Center for the Arts (1505 N .Delaware St., 317-396-3886) will host Cunningham Restaurant Group pastry chef Hattie McDaniel on May 9 for a conversation on all things baking. McDaniel has spent the last few years making a name for herself with creative takes on desserts and bread baskets at Vida (601 E. New York St., 317-420-2323) and Nesso Coastal Italia (339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7400) and will sit down for the ArtSpeak conversation as she prepares for the opening of Croûte Baking Company, the new CRG bakery she’ll headline later this spring in the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce building downtown (320 Meridian St.).