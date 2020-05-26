The Feed: GoldLeaf, Café Baby To Go, And More

SoBro residents are about to get another great coffee and food option as GoldLeaf (1901 E. 46th St.) prepares to open. Owner Kristine Bockman says they are in the final stages of permitting and health department inspections. At first, the casual restaurant will offer coffee beverages and scale up as the pandemic restrictions are lifted, eventually expanding to a full menu with alcohol and dine-in seating.

Café Baby To Go is also in the final stages of opening a Castleton-area storefront, following a successful run as a delivery service and farmers-market vendor. The storefront will have an ordering counter and plenty of space for busy new moms to dash in for pickups while keeping their distance. The shop, known for its small-batch baby food and acclaimed lactation cookies, will likely be open for business in the next month or sooner.

Another food business that started as a side hustle is going national, and in the biggest way. Revival Food Company, the Indy-based almond butter company started by Rachel Klein, has inked a deal to be distributed in Wal-Mart stores, for the lowest-ever price of $10. The almond butters are slated to be in 1,000 stores by July.

Bovaconti Coffee (1042 Virginia Ave.) is back open for carryout service, and Fountain Square is rejoicing. The former jewelry store turned java house has been closed for two months and is reopening with limited outdoor seating and carryout. As with most restaurants, Bovaconti’s staff will be masked at all times, and they ask that you enter only from Virginia Avenue.

Mimi Blue Meatballs is opening its Carmel location for both indoor and outdoor dining, as Hamilton County is on separate opening restrictions than Marion. The Fashion Mall and Mass Ave locations will be open for outdoor dining only, and all locations are still offering carryout and delivery options.