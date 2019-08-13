The Feed: Gomez BBQ, Jane Dough, And More

Indianapolis Business Journal reports that City Market vendor Gomez BBQ has its eye on an eastside expansion, into a 1,000-square-foot spot at 2827 East 10th Street. Owner Mike Gomez expects to begin construction by the end of the year.

Another round of announcements regarding food vendors lined up for the Bottleworks District’s food hall, The Garage (850 Mass Ave., 317-434-1532), has us excited about commitments from J’s Lobster & Fish Market, which currently operates out of a food truck, and Nashville’s Hard Truth Distilling Co. The historic new Mass Ave anchor plans to open in the summer of 2020.

Jane Dough Edible Cookie Dough is the latest concept from The Lemon Bar’s Kate Bova Drury, who will sell the once-purloined treat at her The Flying Cupcake and The Dancing Donut (1134 E. 54th St., 317-737-1751) locations.

Black Acre Brewing Company’s just-completed outdoor beer garden behind Coal Yard Coffee is Irvington’s new hotspot for open-air drinking, live entertainment, and proud dog-owner mingling.

Milkshake, burger, and fried chicken diner Baby’s (2147 N. Tablott St.) is set to open within a month in Herron-Morton near Fall Creek Place. The family-friendly restaurant will take some style cues from its predecessor, Tablott Street Nightclub, an LGBTQ nightclub and bar that closed in 2016. Expect plenty of glitter and bright colors.

Guests at the Cars & Gravy event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the site of Neal Brown’s National Indy (215 E. 38th St.) can eat BRICS ice cream while geeking out on cool vintage vehicles.