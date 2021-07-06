The Feed: Goodwood, Scarlet Lane’s Spookeasy Wednesdays, And More

The Ram’s former downtown Indy location has a new tenant: Goodwood (140 S. Illinois St.). The Kentucky-based brewpub with locations in Louisville and Frankfort celebrated its official opening Monday, after a successful soft opening weekend. The menu offers dressed-up options like brisket totchos and buffalo cauliflower, chicken and waffles, and a long list of sandwiches. Goodwood will also serve its own brews and other rotating seasonals on tap.

Sangrita Saloon’s Broad Ripple patio was recently on the receiving end of a speeding car, damaging the fence and patio, and taking some structural damage. They will close “indefinitely” until repairs can be made, but the project looks like it will be done in a couple of days, tentatively reopening on Wednesday night.

What’s better than disco? Brunch. What’s better than both disco and bruch? Disco Brunch. That’s what you’ll get when you head to The Garage food hall every third Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live entertainment and food and booze specials from Garage vendors, so keep your eyes on Bottleworks and The Garage’s social media pages to get the updates monthly.

Black Cat Bakery has a new vegan pop tart flavor that may be their best yet. Owner/baker Audra Stam is putting other vegan bakers on notice with her perfectly flaky crust, this time filled with Biscoff cookies and cookie butter. It’s a great cookie inside a great pastry, both of which are completely plant-based.

With drag brunches fully back and better than ever, Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-931-1343) is extending Pride month just a little longer with a drag brunch featuring the beloved Bag Ladies. Indy’s most fun fundraisers are putting on three all-ages shows on Sunday, July 11th at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. It’s literally a drag show for the whole family, with 100 percent of all tips donated to the Indiana Youth Group, a nonprofit that provides a host of services from housing assistance to health and social services for LGBTQ kids and youths.

Scarlet Lane Sobro is about to up your weekly spookiness quotient with the rollout of Spookeasy Wednesdays. The bar and restaurant will rotate through a monthly roundup of horror-adjacent events as follows: first Wednesdays will be a movie night, second Wednesdays for horror movie trivia, thirds for binge watching horror themed TV series all the way through, and the fourth dedicated to watching old and new Sammy Terry episodes.

With Chapati Beta’s new location open in The Garage, the company is celebrating by teaming up with The Paper Flame to create a mango lassi scented candle so you can keep the memories of your last Chapati meal alive in your home whenever you want. The candles are made locally with recycled glass jars and are available at their Garage location.

And finally, Champps downtown finally closed after more than 20 years of dutifully serving cold beer and wings to convention goers, parents trapped at sports tournaments, and celebrities like Zac Efron. The pandemic broke the impressive streak for the nondescript chain restaurant that kept going like the Energizer bunny. Here’s to the blurry memories, Champps.