The Feed: Gordon’s Milkshake Bar, Shake Shack, and More

Gordon’s Milkshake Bar has expanded to Carmel. The original location on Mass Ave has been popular since its opening in 2019, offering four bases (vanilla, sugar-free, dairy-free, and vegan) for its over-the-top shakes, sundaes, and desserts. The new location at 816 Main St. in Carmel will have a similar menu, as well as indoor seating for 25.

In other frozen-dairy news, downtown Indy’s Shake Shack (231 N. Pennsylvania St.) opened last weekend, serving classic burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and those milkshakes everyone loves. In addition, house wine, ale, and local brews from Sun King Brewery will be available. An exterior walk-up window for preorders should cut down on wait time at the downtown location that will serve hungry crowds 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Sidedoor Bagel (1103 E. 10th St.) has stopped taking delivery orders in anticipation of its brick-and-mortar carryout shop opening soon. This pandemic startup that spread like social-media wildfire will sell a lineup of fresh-baked sourdough bagels, schmears, sandwiches, and rotating pastries like bialys along with coffee from local roasters.

Thirsty Scholar, the popular coffee, beer, and wine bar on the first floor of the Reverie Estates’ Penn Arts building that abruptly closed in 2018, is teasing us yet again with a cryptic letter-board sign in the window reading, “Yes, it is happening.” What exactly “it” is remains a mystery.

Sun King Barrel House Broad Ripple (1021 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-602-5893) has announced that it will be closing on December 19. Open since 2019, the brewery has become the latest casualty of that high-profile village address, with a list of previous tenants that includes Scott Wise’s Thr3e Wise Men, Sunflower Market, A&P grocery store, and a Peaches record store. Smashburgers from onsite food provider One Trick Pony are still available at OTP’s original Fishers Test Kitchen location.