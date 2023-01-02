The Feed: Great Dine Out, Saraga Castleton, And More

In its third year, Hamilton County’s Great Dine Out restaurant promotion kicks off today. More than 50 participating restaurants (including Field Brewing, The Mash House, Rackz BBQ, Ohanalulu Donuts, and Juniper on Main) will offer deals and discounts through January 31. The event, which is based on mobile smartphone check-ins, is designed to help restaurants survive the post-holiday slump.

Saraga Castleton (8848 Center Run Dr.) celebrated its grand opening on December 23. The international grocery store’s third location houses an onsite Mexican bakery and small food-court area.

A downtown Los Arroyos (137 E. New York St.) is “coming soon” to a 2,724-square-foot spot inside the Ardmore mixed-use space.

National Japanese doughnut chain Mochi Dough opened a location in Carmel on December 10, offering boba and coffee drinks alongside the chewy-sweet rings.

Relocated from the Castleton area, Petos Greek Cuisine (15 W. Main St., Carmel) has moved into the former Donatello’s Italian Restaurant spot.

Once home to Indy’s storied El Sol de Tala Mexican Restaurant, the now-abandoned building at 2444 E. Washington St. suffered fire damage last week.