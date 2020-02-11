The Feed: HC Tavern, Mardi Gras On Main, And More

Fishers is getting a second Huse Culinary (St. Elmo Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s) restaurant, and it’s going to be a total departure from the steak-and-martini oeuvre the brand is known for. HC Tavern (9709 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-530-4242) is a family-friendly, dressed-down restaurant using high-end ingredients like Wagyu corndogs alongside ribeyes and oysters, plus a weekend brunch menu. It’s “for Hamilton County,” which is to say, a place where you can feed bosses and clients as well as your kids.

Although the prix-fixe Valentine’s Dinner at Oakleys Bistro (1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231) is sold out, you can still buy tickets for its Feb. 25th 5-course dinner featuring Spanish wines and flavors and gift it for the win. These coursed dinners sell out every week, so make your reservations now.

Speedway is bringing back its annual Mardi Gras on Main pub crawl, sponsored by its chamber of commerce. Speedway restaurants will offer Cajun-themed menu and drink items, like the Bayou shrimp fettuccine at Dawson’s on Main (1464 N. Main St., 317-247-7000) or the $10 crawfish boil at Big Woods Speedway (1002 N. Main St., 317-757-3250), all of which pairs nicely with a $5 carnival raspberry lemon drop shot from 1911 Grill (1067 N. Main St., 317-731-5031). It’s all happening February 28 at 8pm.

Fountain Square Brewing (1301 Barth Ave., 317-493-1410) collaborated with international chain BrewDog (1140 Shelby St., 317-449-9924) on the just-released Shelby Street Alliance IPA, flavored with mango, pineapple, Thai chilis, and habaneros with a heady 7.4 percent ABV. The local-chain collab included not only the minds behind the brewing, but the impeccable palate of chef Bridget Horan.

MENU CHANGES

Strange Bird (128 S. Audubon Rd., 765-277-2901) is offering a “tropically inspired French 75” now through Valentine’s weekend. It’s made with pisco, pamplemousse, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, pomegranate, Mahina Coco, and prosecco. It’s cute, pink, and refreshing, like love.

Petite Chou Bistro (823 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765) just added Gunthorp Farms duck wings to their menu, coated in tangy Carolina barbecue sauce. Other additions include braised short ribs and garbure gersoise with duck confit, a traditional, filling soup with white beans and cabbage. And, just for the Valentine’s Day menu, vol-au-vents topped with fromage blanc and caviar.

Mimi Blue Meatballs (870 Massachusetts Ave., 317-737-2625) will roll out a one-day-only crab-cake ball as part of its Valentine’s Day menu.