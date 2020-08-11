The Feed: Hinata, AgriPark, And More

A new fine-dining Japanese restaurant opened a little over a week ago in the downtown area. Hinata (130 E. Washington St., 317-672-4929) offers a high-end tasting menu–style experience, thanks to the 24 years of culinary experience chef Akinori Tanigawa brings to the restaurant. For $69, diners get a seven-course meal that includes an appetizer, dumpling, seasonal dish, entrée, rice, soup, and dessert. The eight-course option costs $89, and $120 gets you 10 courses.

The far-north side has a new Fishers AgriPark (11171 Florida Rd., Fortville) that opened last week, a 33-acre demo farm with a little bit of everything: a produce garden, a massive high tunnel, beef steer, a horse, sheep, trails, a pumpkin patch, and so much more. It’s the perfect place to let your kiddos run wild in the cool fall weather that’s incoming, and masks are required for all guests’ safety.

Sahm’s coffee cake is a city legend, and it’s about to get an upgrade in a major way. Hattie McDaniel, the new R&D chef for Newfangled Confections, is teaming up with the Sahms to come up with a whole new slew of coffee cake flavors, and you can choose the next six flavors for their monthly coffee-cake club by picking your favorites on this survey.

Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293) is getting into the comedy game with a plan to have its first comedy brunch this Saturday. The Mourning Comedy Brunch Show will be hosted by local standup veteran Dwight Simmons. Doors will be opening at 10:30 a.m. with the show at 11, and though it’s free, they suggest putting a fiver in the donation bucket to help the comics buy their gas. Organizers are limiting tickets to be able to maintain social distancing, so grab yours at this link. While you’re there, check out Rook’s new lunch-box offerings.

Wildwood Market (1015 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2653) is selling its small batches of roasted salsa made with local tomatoes once again. Instead of cilantro, this batch uses Heirloom Acres’s papalo, which is a traditional Mexican herb whose flavor falls somewhere between arugula and cilantro. It’s peak season for local produce for the next couple of weeks, so don’t wait around.

Flanner Farm (2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., 317-925-4231) is another great source for community supported agriculture, and you can get a whole bunch of kale, swiss chard, green tomatoes, basil, and okra. Flanner House is a nearly 100-year-old local organization that helps low-income families establish stability and self-sufficiency. The Flanner Farm has been an essential part of Flanner House’s history, extending into today.

Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944) is slinging taco kits tonight, so you can set and forget your Taco Tuesday plans. Each kit comes with your choice of either artichokes or pulled brisket, plus toppings, tortillas, house guac, chips, and a just-add-tequila margarita mix made with fresh juice. Warm up the meat and you’re ready to eat.