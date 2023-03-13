The Feed: Hoosier Gameday Lager, Lil Rook Food Truck, And More

Bloomington-based Upland Brewing Company unveiled its newest beer, Hoosier Gameday Lager. The branded Indiana University cans are adorned with the school’s classic cream-and-crimson candy stripes, and a portion of sales will go toward IU student scholarships.

Oakleys Bistro (1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231) is hosting a Fried Chicken Night on March 28, a by-reservation event that includes a three-piece meal prepared by Lil Dumplings chef Carlos Salazar. The dinner is a preview of Salazar’s next venture, Lil Rook Food Truck. Reserve a spot at 317-824-1231.

North Carolina chain Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar brings its scratch-made favorites (including a signature bone-in fried chicken seasoned with “bee dust”) to Indy on April 4, with a location downtown at 320 S. Alabama Street.

Gallery Pastry Shop’s new location open this Saturday inside the 4,500-square-foot former NextDoor Eatery space. The expansion brings all-day brunch, dinner hours, and a full bar.