The Feed: Hotel Indy, New Age Ice Cream, and More

Hotel Indy (141 E. Washington St., 317-735-2527) will open downtown in late October, bringing a restaurant (The Hulman) and rooftop bar (The Cannon Ball Lounge) with it. The 1960s building will be reimagined with 90 rooms and nods to notable Indianapolis icons. Executive chef Patrick Russ will serve an Indianapolis-inspired menu. The Cannon Ball Lounge pays homage to Erwin “Cannon Ball” Baker, the winner of the first motorized competition at the IMS.

Fountain Square’s New Age Ice Cream (1325 Shelby St.) had its grand opening last Thursday, selling vegan ice cream, homemade popsicles, pet popsicles, and more.

Twenty Two Juice Bar is slated to open this winter at The Garage food hall. The fruit bowl, smoothie, and juice slingers are making their way from City Market to the Bottleworks District. The business began in 2013, operating out of a jazzed-up retro camper.

The recently opened Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie (1258 Windsor St.) is kicking off the fall season with “Beetlejuice Brunches” on October 9 and October 10. The event begins at 11 a.m., with the film shown at 12:30 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m.

Lebanon-based craft brewery Klooz Brewz (125 N. Meridian St., Lebanon, 765-484-8282) expanded to include a gastropub and public house in June. The bar and eatery serves interesting weekly mixers like the Big 4 S’mores, a Klooz Brewz stout loaded with marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate. The mixers often use locally made alcohol to complement the smashburgers. (Try one made “Austin’s Way,” with peanut butter, strawberry jelly, local bacon, and sriracha.)