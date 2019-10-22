The Feed: Hotel Tango In Zionsville, Props For Duke’s Indy, And More

Hotel Tango Distillery, which arrived in Indianapolis in 2014, our first artisan distillery since Prohibition, plans to open a Zionsville outpost by summer 2020, repurposing a former Pizza King location for its third tasting room.

Duke’s Indy (2352 S. West St., 317-643-6403) received a nod from the Ameripolitan Music Awards, which recognized the near-Southside honky tonk as a nominee for venue of the year.

Abbiocco, Gaucho’s Fire, and Herculean Meal Prep joined the list of dining tenants slated for Mass Ave’s in-the-works Bottleworks project, scheduled to open next summer. Abbiocco is a new concept from City Market restaurateur Carla McDaniel. Gaucho’s Fire focuses on Brazilian street food. Herculean Meal Prep will offer healthy grab-and-go selections.

On Sunday, King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960) and Bloomington’s Cardinal Spirits host a pop-up dinner featuring the distillery’s CIA-trained chef Dean Wirkerman and cocktails customized for each course.

Beginning Nov. 5, Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475) will add later evening hours (Tues.–Thurs. 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Fri.–Sat. 10 a.m.–10 p.m., and Sun. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.) to its pie-serving schedule.

Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar (130 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-560-4848) opens for lunch on Oct. 28.

MENU CHANGES

The Loft at Traders Point (9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville, 317-733-1700) debuted its fall menu last week. It includes a rustic pumpkin pappardelle that checks all of the crisp-weather boxes: acorn squash, pumpkin seeds, sage, and Sheets Creek cheddar.

Peterson’s (690 E. 96th St, Fishers, 317-598-8863) unveiled a new seasonal menu of fall favorites that includes new entrees, featured wineries, and cocktails.