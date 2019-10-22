Subscribe & Save!
1 min read

The Feed: Hotel Tango In Zionsville, Props For Duke’s Indy, And More

This week's roundup of Indy's hottest dining news.
Hotel Tango Whiskey at the distillery.

Hotel Tango Distillery, which arrived in Indianapolis in 2014, our first artisan distillery since Prohibition, plans to open a Zionsville outpost by summer 2020, repurposing a former Pizza King location for its third tasting room.

Duke’s Indy (2352 S. West St., 317-643-6403) received a nod from the Ameripolitan Music Awards, which recognized the near-Southside honky tonk as a nominee for venue of the year.

Abbiocco, Gaucho’s Fire, and Herculean Meal Prep joined the list of dining tenants slated for Mass Ave’s in-the-works Bottleworks project, scheduled to open next summer. Abbiocco is a new concept from City Market restaurateur Carla McDaniel. Gaucho’s Fire focuses on Brazilian street food. Herculean Meal Prep will offer healthy grab-and-go selections.

On Sunday, King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960) and Bloomington’s Cardinal Spirits host a pop-up dinner featuring the distillery’s CIA-trained chef Dean Wirkerman and cocktails customized for each course.

Beginning Nov. 5, Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475) will add later evening hours (Tues.–Thurs. 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Fri.–Sat. 10 a.m.–10 p.m., and Sun. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.) to its pie-serving schedule.

Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar (130 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-560-4848) opens for lunch on Oct. 28.

MENU CHANGES

The Loft at Traders Point (9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville, 317-733-1700) debuted its fall menu last week. It includes a rustic pumpkin pappardelle that checks all of the crisp-weather boxes: acorn squash, pumpkin seeds, sage, and Sheets Creek cheddar.

Peterson’s (690 E. 96th St, Fishers, 317-598-8863) unveiled a new seasonal menu of fall favorites that includes new entrees, featured wineries, and cocktails.

 

