The Feed: Ike & Jonesy’s, Chuy’s, And More

After a 36-year run, downtown institution/nightclub Ike & Jonesy’s (17 W. Jackson Place) will have its last call on New Year’s Eve. According to The Indianapolis Star, owner Ike “Rickie” Eichholtz was bought out of his lease by a developer.

The owners of El Venezolano Food Truck have a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the works. Cumaco Arepa House is set to open next year at 96th Street and Allisonville Road.

Cunningham Restaurant Group’s third edition of its brunchy bistro, Rize (12955 Old Meridian St.) is slated to open this summer in Carmel’s Gateway Plaza.

Third time is also a charm for Austin-based Chuy’s Tex-Mex, which will add a Southside location at 4670 Southport Crossing Drive this spring, joining the brand’s Carmel and Noblesville restaurants.

MENU CHANGES

Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444) has a new winter menu that includes a full enchilada section (with options like chicken tinga and shredded beef). The restaurant also added lunch hours Tuesday–Friday, paired with a selection of tortas.