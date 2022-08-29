The Feed: Ilana November, Le Macaron, And More

Milktooth’s talented pastry chef, Ilana November, is moving on. September 12 is your last chance to enjoy her baked creations at the Fletcher Place brunch spot.

Fans of pinkies-up cookies can get doubly excited about Le Macaron French Pastries’ plans to open two Indy-area locations this fall. The Sarasota-based bakery has its sights on spots in Carmel (14550 Clay Terrace Blvd.) and Fishers (8701 E. 116th St.).

Hard to believe we are talking about this already, but the Athenaeum Foundation is selling tickets to its annual GermanFest on October 8. In addition to the must-watch wiener dog races, this year’s celebration features stein-holding, keg-tossing, and brat-eating contests.

Fifty-year-old Milwaukee sandwich chain Cousins Subs is expanding into the Indianapolis market. The family-owned deli and grilled-to-order company plans to open locations at 8545 Emerson Ave. and 10220 E. Washington St. in 2023.

Michael Piganelli, executive chef at 1933 Lounge, is dropping some knowledge on Thursday, by hosting an End of Summer Virtual Cooking Class at 6 p.m. The Zoom class fee includes a meal kit, recipe cards, cocktails, a bottle of wine, and all ingredients for the three-course meal. All that, and Piganelli’s pro grilling tips.