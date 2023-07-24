The Feed: Iozzo’s on Jefferson, Harder Brunch, And More

Southside institution Iozzo’s Garden of Italy plans to expand to Franklin by opening a second restaurant, Iozzo’s on Jefferson (351 E. Jefferson St.), in early 2024.

Vic’s BBQ is the newest vendor to join the lineup at The Amp food hall.

Chucks Coney Island (2932 E. 10th St., 317-426-4945) plans to reopen in January, “right before the NBA All star game” and following an expansion of the eastside restaurant.

Bad news for Indy board gamers and their sweet teeth: Castleton’s Doughnuts & Dragons will close its doors on Sunday.

Indy’s food-focused comedy podcast Harder Brunch has rented out a Brown County campground to host a three-day Adults Only Summer Camp August 25–27. An all-inclusive ticket to the festival sponsored by Upland Brewing includes stand-up comedy shows, live music, archery, camping, swimming, bonfires, and meals prepared by chef Steven Hackney.