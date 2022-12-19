The Feed: Jinya Ramen Bar, Dirty Dough, And More

Jinya Ramen Bar (9711 E. 116th St., Fishers) celebrates its grand opening today. It’s the first Jinya in Indiana and the chain’s 49th location.

Utah-based cookie company Dirty Dough plans to bring its multilayered stuffed-cookie concept to Glendale Town Center, Fishers Marketplace, and Carmel by March.

PB&J Factory will shutter its location inside The Amp on Christmas Eve, with plans to open a second outlet for fancy peanut butter and jelly sandwiches elsewhere.

In February, deep-dish pizza chain Lou Malnati’s expects to open its next local source for saucy, extra-thick pies, a carryout and delivery shop in Avon.