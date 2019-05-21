The Feed: Joshua Gonzales Releases Jailbird
This week's roundup of Indy's hottest dining news.
- On Thursday, Joshua Gonzales will softly open Jailbird (4022 S. Shelby St.), his sequel to Fountain Square’s Thunderbird. Located near the University of Indianapolis campus and along the upcoming Red Line, Jailbird is housed in the old Little Shoppe of Horrors secondhand movie store.
- Smoking Goose’s Public Smokehouse is in the works for a summer opening. The meatery will expand its Dorman Street facility to include a market with weekly hours, a barbecue lean-to with its own ready-to-eat menu, and a catering kitchen (think whole-hog roasts on wheels).
- Meanwhile, across the street, Turn3 Chicken & Waffles started its engine this month, occupying the walk-up restaurant slot inside Flat 12 Bierwerks. In addition to the two obvious options, the menu includes a handful of souped-up breakfast dishes.
- Plant-based diners scored another restaurant option last week, 10th Street Diner (3301 E. 10th St., 463-221-1255).
- City Barbeque has its sights on Zionsville for the location of its sixth Indianapolis-area restaurant.
- Second Helpings hit a milestone last month, preparing and delivering more than 100,000 meals in April, setting a single-month record.