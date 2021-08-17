The Feed: Kan-Kan’s Debut and More

Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie (1258 Windsor St.) is finally opening this Friday after a year of pandemic-related delays. The indie cinema-meets-restaurant is part of the Bluebeard/Amelia’s family, which will also be adding a second Amelia’s location in the little white house next door. The menu is by Bluebeard chef Abbi Merriss and her talented crew.

Indy Night Market is coming back for a second event this year. The festival-style event combines music, culture, food, and drinks from sponsor Tito’s Vodka.

Bloomington vegan stalwart The Laughing Planet Cafe called it quits last week. After 20 successful years in business—it opened long before vegan and vegetarian food was trendy in Indiana—the modern tide has finally lapped the health food landmark. A goodbye message was posted to social media, and suffice it to say that locals are going to miss it dearly.

The International Marketplace Coalition is back with another edition of its Passport to Dinner Tour, an ongoing series showcasing the huge variety of international food diners can get in the International Marketplace business district. This time, they’re headed to Eko African Cuisine, a Nigerian eatery that features dishes like spicy goat and egusi, a traditional soup thickened with the ground seeds from cucurbitaceous plants (melons, gourds, squash).

The Fountain Room, a 6,300-square-foot, full-service restaurant from the Clancy’s group, is slated open inside downtown’s Bottleworks District.