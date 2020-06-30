The Feed: KD Slice Shop, And Fourth Of July Foods

Holy Cross fixture King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960) is rediscovering its Bloomington roots—news Bloomingtonians have been dying to hear for a while now. The kings of thin crust will be returning as KD Slice Shop, a by-the-slice eatery inside Switchyard Brewing Company (419 N. Walnut St., Bloomington, 812-287-8295).

I Heart Pasta, Alan and Audra Sternberg’s ongoing carb delivery service, has added homemade pasta sauce to the menu. Chef Sternberg, a James Beard Rising Star, has teamed up his photographer better half to record online how-to videos, resulting in a growing channel of satisfying footage of rolling and cutting. When your bee-pollen ravioli doesn’t look anything like Sternberg’s, you can place an online order for weekly delivery, and no one will be the wiser.

Barcade chain 16 Bit (110 E. New York St., 317-939-6916) is combining its tech-focused fun with tech-focused sanitation practices as it reopens with medical-grade UV-light technology. To help keep things squeaky clean between patrons, the bar is even putting together a “Clean Team,” whose sole purpose is to continuously wipe down surfaces as guests move from machine to machine.

317 Juicery has closed its Fountain Square storefront due to the COVID crisis, but it’s not going out of business. You’ll still be able to stock up on cold-pressed juices as they move to a fully delivery- and event-based business model, with free shipping for orders of 12 juices or more.

Been missing King David hot dogs? You can get them this weekend by ordering through Goose the Market, along with other exotic grillables like bacon-wrapped filets stuffed with pimento cheese, giant Wagyu dogs, and beer-cheese brats.

And why not be the hero of the dessert table, too, with a gorgeous traditional blueberry pie from Generations Pie Company? The Black-owned pie brand, a familiar favorite at local farmers markets, will take orders until Thursday for Fourth of July orders—so you can get your in time for a weekend barbecue.

DJ Lemi Vice and Kyle Gibson, owner of Kokomo bar Coterie, are getting together in Fountain Square to throw a killer 5th of July party—yes, 5th, not 4th. The popular Howard County bar, locally famous for its stacked smashburgers, will set up a Burger Devil pop-up in the parking lot at 1336 Shelby Street on Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.