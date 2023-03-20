The Feed: Kelsey Murphy, Park & Rec, And More

MasterChef Season 11 winner and Indianapolis resident Kelsey Murphy will serve as this year’s Rev Celebrity Chef. The tasting event on the grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway celebrates its 10th year on May 6.

Last Friday, a new bar named Park & Rec (247 S. Meridian St.) moved into the second floor of the shuttered Taps and Dolls location Downtown.

Scarlet Lane Brewing’s Irvington branch is now open in the former Black Acre spot, minus the kitchen but with regular hours.

Woman-owned Kismetic Beer Company (201 S. Rural St.) hosts a Ladies in Beer fundraiser on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Members of Indy Girls Pint Out, Indy Craft Beer Girls, and Pink Boots Society Indiana “will be coming together to network and share pints.”

Focused on a rotating selection of house-made pasta and sauces to prepare at home, Angelo’s Italian Market (11649 Maple St., Fishers) officially opens April 6.

Lou Malnati’s Avon location comes onboard today at 8806 E. U.S. Highway 36.