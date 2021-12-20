The Feed: Kendall Lockwood’s Adult Spring Break, and More

Adult Spring Break, a new line of artisanal bottled cocktails crafted by Indy’s own Kendall Lockwood (a national award–winning bartender and restaurateur) and her business partner Casey Whitley, will hit retail shelves on Thursday. Total Wine & More (1460 E. 86th St., 317-708-4190) will host a tasting that day from 3 to 5 p.m., with the full line available for purchase.

Behind the counter at the just-opened Bearded Bagel (7305 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-997-7826), vibrant chalkboards boast dozens of variations of steamed sandwiches made on New York–style bagels that were big sellers on Bearded Bagel’s popular food truck.

The Fletcher Place Chilly Water Brewing Co. (719 Virginia Ave, 317-964-0518) is partnering with Fountain Square neighbor La Margarita in 2022 on a menu of classic bar fare. Expect burgers, sandwiches, seitan wings, and vegetarian and vegan options. The location’s former food provider, Hoagies and Hops, is still serving its Philly-style sandos at Chilly Water’s Butler-Tarkington taproom, with a food truck in the works.

Pure Eatery (1043 Virginia Ave., 317-602-5724) is also planning an exit from Fountain Square by December 31, just months after closing its Fishers location.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, which specializes in the Nashville-style fire sandwich, is opening Indy’s first location in the Penrose on Mass Apartments (530 Mass Ave.) with a second location in Broad Ripple (927 Broad Ripple Ave.) later in the year. These are the first of 15 locations that Fort Wayne–based Dave Diggity Franchise Group plans to open in Indiana in the next five years.