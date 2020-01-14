The Feed: Kountry Kitchen, West Coast Nook, And More

Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place (1831 N. College Ave., 317-926-4476) closed on Saturday, following an early-morning fire that caused extensive damage. Open since 1988, the Indianapolis dining institution is beloved by both locals and visiting VIPs, including then-Senator Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential-campaign stop in Indy.

Fishers Test Kitchen restaurants Korave and Lil’ Dumplings both posted social media updates on their February 1 debuts. Meanwhile, the culinary incubator’s third vendor, West Coast Nook, has backed out of the project.

A fourth location of Public Greens is slated to open on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus in late spring.

Diners can check out the just-released menus for this year’s Devour Indy, which runs January 20–February 4.

St. Elmo Steak House (127 Illinois St., 317-635-0636) has partnered with Michigan’s Journeyman Distillery to create a new rye whiskey, Winston A. Fox, poured at all Huse Culinary restaurants (St. Elmo, Harry & Izzy’s, Burger Study, and 1933 Lounge) and available by the bottle at St. Elmo.

MENU CHANGES

Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-931-1343) is mixing up a new nondairy vanilla shake.

Rooster’s Kitchen (888 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-2020) has sweet or savory brunch porridge bowls that are (we’ll cut to the chase) just right.

Yard House (15 W. Maryland St., 317-917-4408) just rolled out an extensive Lifestyle Menu that features dishes made with nutrient-dense superfoods.