The Feed: Leviathan Bakehouse, Newfangled Confections, And More

The parade might be canceled, but Pride in Indianapolis is returning to its activist roots. Bake sales are back, and they’ve gone national. You can help raise much-needed cash for nonprofits dedicated to racial justice and protecting queer youth just by indulging in your favorite coffee and treats.

Several local bakeries are participating in the Bakers Against Racism bake sale, with proceeds benefiting several local and national nonprofits. Coat Check Coffee (401 E. Michigan St., 317-550-5008) and Provider (1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5685) are offering both vegan and non-vegan bakers boxes for $18. The regular box will have a brown-butter morning bun, a cookie, and a lemon bar, while the vegan box will have a cinnamon roll and two chocolate-tahini cookies. Place your order by Thursday (June 18) for Saturday pickup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit Indiana Pride of Color Indiana Pride of Color.

Former Cerulean and Beholder pastry whiz Pete Schmutte is temporarily opening the doors of his new bakery, Leviathan Bakehouse (1101 N. College Ave., 317-207-6300), to help the cause as well. Get a preview of the menu and donate to the Indiana chapter of Black Lives Matter by ordering through Friday (June 19) for Saturday pickup. Items are priced individually, and you can get a focaccia, sandwich cookie, croissant, savory brioche, and ginger–milk chocolate cookie for about $20.

Circadian Coffee (2045 E. 46th St.) is teaming up with BitterSweet (5545 E. Washington St., 317-602-8665) to bring you Pride Boxes, which will each include three 3-ounce bags of coffee and a rainbow iced sugar cookie. Five bucks from every box sold will be donated to Indiana Youth Group, and Circadian is matching that donation up to $200 to provide a safe and loving community to Indiana’s gay and transgender youth. And for the rest of June, BitterSweet is donating 100 percent of the profits from its cookie sales to the Center for Black Equity.

Former Cunningham Restaurant Group pastry mastermind Hattie McDaniel has joined the team at Newfangled Confections, which recently expanded distribution and acquired the Best Chocolate In Town brand. McDaniel is already developing new products, including revamped truffle pies that you can now buy frozen through Market Wagon.

Both Bluebeard and Litterally Divine Chocolates are getting into the ice cream game. Bluebeard bar manager Ryan Gullett and pastry chef Megan Jackson teamed up to develop a line of gelatos that you can buy by the pint at their online store. Right now, it’s only chocolate and vanilla, but more are on the way. Susan Litteral, the woman behind the case at Litterally Divine Chocolates, has developed a line of ice cream flavors sold by the pint. The selection includes vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter milk chocolate chunk, and white chocolate espresso. Call to ensure availability.

For those who’ve been missing the coffee and community of Calvin Fletcher’s (647 Virginia Ave., 317-423-9697), it’s back for carryout and outdoor seating Tuesday–Friday 7 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.–3 p.m. If all goes according to plan, they’ll add Mondays to the mix shortly.

Your best good friends down at Love Handle (877 Mass Ave., 317-384-1102) want you to take them home this weekend, in the form of their new take-and-bake breakfast burrito “imprint” brand, Bubbatown Burrito Co. These are the kind of size-of-your-head stuffed burritos you’d expect from the folks that bring you some of the city’s best hand-helds. Order them online and they’ll even drop them off at your door, or you can pick them up curbside on Saturdays and Sundays.

Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757) is reopening tonight with a new menu of tacos, cocktails, and some market items up for grabs, with 100 percent of Tuesday’s profits benefitting the Indy chapter of Black Lives Matter. They’ll even box up your food to go if you can’t hang around the 21-and-up-only seating with your kiddos. BLM donations are from today’s sales only, so get that taco today.

Two Chicks District Co. (1531 S. East St.) opens on Saturday. The Bates-Hendricks shop owned by the hosts of HGTV’s Good Bones includes a small bistro featuring wine and snacks from Wildwood Market.